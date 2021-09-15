It’s been nearly three years since Meek Mill released his last album, Championships. But that’s all about to change as the rapper has officially unveiled details about his upcoming LP, Expensive Pain.

Mill returned Wednesday to announce Expensive Pain is slated for an October 1 release. It’s set to feature the rapper’s recent singles “Sharing Locations” with Lil Baby and Lil Durk and his track “Blue Notes 2,” a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert.

Mill’s Expensive Pain artwork is a commissioned collage piece by New York-based artist Nina Chanel Abney, an abstract artist known for exploring the intersection of race, gender, pop culture, homophobia, and politics in her work. The cover art is a collage of the finer things in life, including yachts, money, nice cars, and several women, all centered around a representation of Mill shedding a tear.

The announcement of Expensive Pain arrives shortly after Mill was given the Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award for his social justice work with his REFORM alliance. It marked the first time a rapper has received the award, and Mill celebrated the achievement with a freestyle.

See a behind-the-scenes video of the making of Mill’s Expensive Pain album artwork above.

Expensive Pain is out 10/1 via Maybach Music/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.