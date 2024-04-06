GloRilla iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024
Getty Image
Music

GloRilla And JT Went Full Scorched Earth In A Series Of Posts Online Following The Release Of ‘Aite’ Igniting A New Rap Beef

It appears another feud in rap has risen to the surface. After expressing her wish for Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to end their longstanding beef, GloRilla unintentionally found herself in a dust-up.

Yesterday (April 5), the “Wanna Be” rapper’s new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang hit streaming platforms. On the track “Aite,” GloRilla attempted to kill off a rumor that she and City Girls’ JT had tension by rapping, “I just pray one day the bad b*tches would come together / ‘Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some f*ckin’ records / Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefin’ / Know b*tches always hatin’ and that they keep a secret.”

However, JT didn’t take kindly to being mentioned on the record. In a response on X (formerly Twitter), the musician took a moment to deny claims that she and GloRilla were involved in a physical altercation, which is at the root of the beef rumors. “I been said she didn’t,” she wrote. “[GloRilla is] the one who went radio silent! [She] played into it and released a song about slapping rap b*tches. Now, it’s female unity? CORNY!”

After this, both ladies began to exchange heated shots. Although GloRilla’s responses have since been deleted, users online have begun to post screenshots of the removed posts. See the exchange below courtesy of the Female Rap Room.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

