The Rock and Roman Reigns will officially challenge Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes and Rollins showed up on SmackDown to acknowledge Reigns and Rock’s challenge. Rhodes questioned if Rock even had the authority to make any stipulations for their WrestleMania match after the Great One acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief. Rollins and Rhodes then accepted their challenge, then the American Nightmare smacked Rock across the face to close the show.

The journey here has been a wild one, with the expected twists and turns that typically come with building WrestleMania. First it was Rollins’ knee injury, then CM Punk’s Royal Rumble injury threw a wrench in what appeared to be solid WrestleMania plans against the World Heavyweight Champion.

After winning the Royal Rumble, Rhodes pointed to the box seats where Reigns was sitting and appeared on track to finish his story against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. On the following SmackDown, Rhodes said he wouldn’t face Reigns at WrestleMania before Rock returned and tossed us yet another swerve. Fans revolted in the days that followed, Rock turned heel, and Rhodes changed his path, officially challenging Reigns for the belt at ‘Mania.

With the Rock officially back in the fold, the Great One joined the Bloodline and then challenged Rhodes and Rollins to a tag team match at WrestleMania, with the condition being if the Bloodline wins, it’s Bloodline rules and anything goes. If the Bloodline loses, they’ll be barred from Night 2 at WrestleMania where Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That all came to a head on Friday night, when the match became official dispute the chaos of the last month.