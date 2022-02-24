Nearly two years after the incident that left her shot in the foot, Tory Lanez and Megan The Stallion’s felony assault case had a pre-trial hearing today. Tory is accused of shooting the rapper back in the summer of 2020 and he faces felony charges for assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in his vehicle. Before the hearing began today, things took a turn when DJ Akademiks tweeted that Tory Lanez’s “DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon” that was used in the alleged crime. This sparked a war of words between the two, while Megan pointed out that the hearing had not begun at the time of Akademiks’ tweet.

Things cooled down for a bit, but picked back up after Tory Lanez himself jumped into the mix. Megan shared a screenshot of Tory apologizing to her the morning after he allegedly shot her. In response to the screenshot, Tory tweeted, “Good D*ick had me f*cking 2 best friends …. and I got caught [shrug emoji] … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho.” This sparked a brief back and forth between Tory and rapper and Megan’s boyfriend Pardi who wrote, “put the phone dwn let’s link .. you n me .. ain’t nothin to talk about.” Megan also responded to Tory’s tweet. “F*cking two best friends… n**** you SHOT ME YOU KNOW WHATS WHAT YOU WERE APOLOGIZING FOR,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “YOU KEEP PUTTING A NARRATIVE OUT THAT ME AND MY FRIEND FELL OUT ABT YOU AND THATS NOT TRUE! WHY ARE YOU SKIPPING OVER THE SHOOTING JUST ADMIT YOU SHOT ME! BC SHE DEFINITELY AINT DO IT AND I AINT SHOOT MY DAMN SELF.”

Megan continued, “YOU THINK ITS OKAY TO SHOOT ME THEN HARASS ME ONLINE AND MAKE IT LIKE THIS WAS SOME WEIRD CAT FIGHT WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK IS WRONG WITH YOU.” She also took a moment to address Akademik’s response after she called him at for falsely reporting things. “Big AKKKK??? LITTLE

Boy please,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Why would you post there was no DNA FOUND but now saying it’s inconclusive ?? How are YOU Specifically able to see documents before they come out in court?”

Akademiks jumped in with a message of his own on Twitter. “Aye.. i dont give a f*ck bout what u got with tory,” he wrote. “Yall can play yall PR games.. we kno what u n roc nation is doing. i dont care. Just dont try to bring in my brand in there. U literally a Peon in the game. 1501 OWNS u and u beg them everytime to drop a song.” He continued, “U so bothered over my TWEETING out FACTS about tory case. GO ASK THE DA… DNA RESULTS WAS SUBMITTED in discovery… why u care so much what the internet says? OH i know.. U been living off a narrative and its sad u made it where if tory dont go to jail u dont win.”