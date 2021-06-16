Megan Thee Stallion returned from a brief hiatus last week to issue a clap back to conservative politicians who are offended by her music. Releasing her “Thot Sh*t” video, Megan made fun of right-wingers who trash talk her music, but continue to obsessively follow her every career move. One conservative apparently took this critique to heart, as she took the visual as a personal affront.

GOP congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine was very outspoken about her disdain for Megan and Cardi B’s “WAP” video last year. Now, she’s taking aim at Megan’s latest song. In a video statement shared with TMZ, Lorraine mentioned that she felt personally targeted by Megan’s video:

“Megan Thee Stallion’s latest video, she’s referring to potentially me because we’ve feuded in the past with her videos like ‘WAP,’ but probably just the conservative political commentators on a whole that have called her out for her music videos and her outrageous, degrading songs in the past. So if I were to run again for office, I would say, ‘Look, we actually need to have better music, better examples of role models in our media and in our movies, and especially in our music because young people listen to music so much.'”

Lorraine continues to note that some particularly diehard Megan and Cardi B fans have sent her threatening messages. But in her mind, she really thinks she’s doing something to “help these people.” “I feel threatened. I worry sometimes if they’re going to come after me or they really will find my address and kill me or doing something terrible to me,” she said. “That’s a shame because I’m trying to help these people, I’m trying to help them see that they can be more than their ‘WAP.'”

Lorraine concluded her rant by doubling down on her assertion that Megan’s music is “garbage.” “I’m trying to help them realize that there’s a positive way to be successful in society that doesn’t mean selling your body on the streets and getting that money,” she said. “But they don’t really care, they’re going to listen to the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion no matter what, and it’s not going to stop me from standing up for what I believe in, which is that this music is garbage and we need to do better for our youth, we need to do better for our culture.”

