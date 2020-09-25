Over a month after Megan Thee Stallion accused him of shooting her in the foot, Tory Lanez broke his silence about his side of the story — and people weren’t happy with him. In a song released about the incident, Tory denied Meg’s accusations by claiming he “held it down” for her as a friend and complained about her “trying to ruin” his career. Now, Meg’s lawyers are getting involved.

According to a report from TMZ, Meg’s laywer Alex Spiro is accusing Tory of a “smear campaign” following his recent claims and says the singer sent falsified documents to media outlets in order to make himself seem innocent: “We have been made aware of manipulated text messages and invented email accounts that have been disseminated to the media in a calculated attempt to peddle a false narrative about the events that occurred on July the 12th.”

The report includes an email from a forged address which was sent to several media outlets claiming to be a promoter at Miami’s LIV nightclub. The email alleges Roc Nation, Meg’s management company, influenced the rapper to make incriminating statements about Tory in a lawsuit but Roc Nation denies any involvement in the case. Another email from a fake address reportedly circulated a YouTube video to media outlets from a man who claimed to be Tory’s ex-bodyguard. The man said he’d never witnessed Tory “get violent with women,” though he wasn’t actually present when the shooting occurred.

Tory’s team denied Spiro’s claims, saying his recent music is the only statement from the singer. A representative told TMZ they “strongly deny sending emails or otherwise creating a false narrative. The only commentary which has been made on this topic was the creative output on the album. We are investigating who could be sending these false emails and intend to take action against them.”

