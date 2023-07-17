The list of musicians holding out for a collaboration with Nicki Minaj just grew by one. The “Barbie World” rapper is currently working on her forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2. While the release isn’t due until November, if Metro Boomin has his way, fans won’t have to wait until then to hear new music.

Boomin took to Twitter to publicly profess his desire to collaborate with the musician on a new track, writing, “Let’s make more 🔥🔥🔥 @NICKIMINAJ.”

Minaj enlisted the producer’s help on her 2014 song “Want Some More,” off her album, The Pinkprint. Since then, the pair have worked together on other tracks, including Young Thug’s song “Money,” which appears on his latest album, Business Is Business.

Although Minaj hasn’t replied to Metro Boomin’s initial tweet, her fans have given their stamp of approval.

“The only producer we need, mother🔥,” wrote one fan.

Another begged for the link up, posting, “Please. F*cking please, y’all are an amazing duo.”

Meanwhile, others speculated that the track is already done, writing, “I kinda feel like they just got done recording something, and this is more so an announcement, but maybe that’s just me.”

