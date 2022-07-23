Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick concluded his 2021 year with the release of his Who Is Nardo Wick? project. The body of work delivered 18 songs and features from Future, Lil Baby, Hit-Boy, G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Lakeyah, and Big30. Who Is Nardo Wick? was a great look for Nardo as it earned him co-signs from all over the rap world as well as an inclusion in the 2022 XXL Freshman Class. A little over seven months from that project’s release, Nardo returns with a deluxe reissue and a brand new video.

Nardo Wick gets back to work with a video for “Demon Mode,” one of twelve new songs that appear on the deluxe of Who Is Nardo Wick?. In the visual, Nardo is surrounded by his crew in a dimly lit room as they show their unity while flaunting their stacks of money and collection of jewelry.

The deluxe of Who Is Nardo Wick? features the previously released “Riot” and “Krazy Krazy” as well as guest appearances from Latto and The Kid Laroi, with the former appearing on a remix of “Baby Wyd?”

You can watch the video for “Demon Mode” above.

Who Is Nardo Wick?? (Deluxe) is out now via Flawless Ent. and RCA Records. You can stream it here.