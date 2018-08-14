All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, of pop, or of folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week offered up new albums from Foxing and Tomberlin, a great solo tune from Big Thief’s leader, and Mitski showing that her upcoming album might be among the best of the year. It was a pretty great week for indie music.

Foxing — Nearer My God

Ambition is never something to take lightly in music, and Foxing’s latest is loaded with it. In Steven Hyden’s RX interview with the band, they call the record to their equivalent to OK Computer, meaning they set out to make a masterpiece and didn’t land that far off. Bandleader Conor Murphy expands: “We’re realizing what this band actually could sound like, where we can jump off and maybe make something like a Kid A, or maybe a Hail To The Thief.”

Tomberlin — At Weddings

Every once in a while a new songwriter emerges that hits on all the big emotions that remind us why we love music: Sadness, longing, healing, heartache. Tomberlin is one of those, but she’s also her own entity that comparisons just don’t quite accurately describe. And at a young age and full of promise, the overwhelming feeling is that this is just the beginning for the evocative indie musician.