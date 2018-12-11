All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw fresh versions of Christmas classics from Robyn and Steady Holiday, the closest thing to a Postal Service reunion that we’re likely to get, and great new songs from the likes of Jessica Pratt and Steve Gunn. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Death Cab For Cutie — “Summer Years” (Jimmy Tamborello remix)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Though Death Cab For Cutie has built an illustrious career in their own right, there are some that will always consider Ben Gibbard’s album with The Postal Service as his greatest accomplishment. Still, they only offered one proper album more than a decade ago, and fans have only their recent reunion tour in 2013 to show for recent output. But this remix, from one Postal Service member to another, gives fans the closest thing they’ll get to new PS music, at least until Ben and Jimmy decide to really cash in, which seems unlikely to ever happen.

Robyn — “Last Christmas”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tis the season for wonderful Christmas covers. And one of our favorite artists of the year offers up a version of one of the best holiday tunes of all time. It’s not quite as peppy as the Wham original, instead matching the music with the forlorn lyrics, as Robyn puts her own unique spin on the classic.