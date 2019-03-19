All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw the quite good collaborative album from Karen O and Danger Mouse, Grimes returning to dropping music when she feels like it, and Arcade Fire interpretting a childhood classic. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Karen O And Danger Mouse — Lux Prima

She’s one of the great artists of our time, able to pulverize with punk energy or lull with remarkable gentleness. He’s a producer who considers himself the musical equivalent of an auteur, successful both behind-the-scenes for bands like The Black Keys and Portugal. The Man, as well as in the spotlight on projects like Gnarls Barkley and Broken Bells. Together, they’ve pushed each other to exciting new places on this collaborative debut, Lux Prima.

Grimes — “Pretty Dark”

There was a time a few months back when it looked like we’d be in full Grimes album cycle by now. But “We Appreciate Power” didn’t quite take off like hoped and the indie pop icon has been pretty quiet since then (except for in-the-bag collabs that have been seeing the light of day). “Pretty Dark” won’t be on her next album she says, but feels like a way to check in and let her fans know she’s still here, crafting weirdo pop songs that walks the tightrope between homespun and polished.

