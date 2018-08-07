All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, of pop, or of folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week offered up a collaboration with a Japanese electro-pop artist from Chvrches, splendid returns from Phosphorescent and Robyn, and an album from Amanda Shires that might be her breakthrough. It was a pretty great week for indie music.

Amanda Shires — To The Sunset

In his recent RX interview with Amanda Shires, our own Steven Hyden called the album a “breakthrough” for the songwriter, which has been a long time coming. “To The Sunset is ultimately concerned with comprehending the madness of modern times, and the necessary task of reaching out to others in order to connect and heal,” he wrote. For fans of Americana and its surrounding sounds, the album is a must-hear.

Robyn — “Missing U”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Despite the eight-year gap between Robyn‘s last solo album, Body Talk, and now, the pop genius feels as relevant today as ever. Her brand of pop music that doesn’t feel particularly tied to trends — but, rather, sets them — has led to a generation of pop artists that don’t need Top 40 success to find their audience. On her latest, Robyn makes the time that her fans have waited for the Body Talk follow-up feel worth the wait, with a song that pulses and hums and virtually pushes its listeners to the dancefloor.