All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw Weyes Blood offer up a contender for album of the year, Pup deliver the best punk album of the year so far, and The National proving their latest cycle might be an all-timer. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Weyes Blood — Titanic Rising

There might not be a better album this year. Los Angeles-based indie artist Weyes Blood has crafted a gorgeous new record, one where her deft songwriting and powerful voice equally showcase her artistic majesty. Writing about the record, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden called it “millennial-themed, new age-accented soft rock, in which the stoicism of Mering’s stirring voice plays against the conversational nature of the lyrics.”

Pup — Morbid Stuff

Pup’s steady rise from the Canadian punk scene toward rock notability has made them a band that is fun to root for, and their latest record pushes that narrative further than before. Writing about the album, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden said, “On Morbid Stuff, Babcock’s lyrics are more despairing, but the music is also catchier. It’s the darkest and poppiest record Pup has ever made, and also the best.”

