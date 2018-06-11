All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week, Kanye West once again figures in (this time in a collaboration with Kid Cudi), two alternative giants return with new songs, and one of pop music’s most underrated greats shows off just why she deserves more credit than she gets. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Kids See Ghosts — Kids See Ghosts

Def Jam

Despite all odds pointing the other way, Kanye West has successfully hit his deadline and released his third offering in the last three weeks. This time around it is a collaborative album with Kid Cudi, and initial reaction is a lot stronger than his previous week’s offering of Ye. If anything, this run is showing the strength of Kanye West as a producer, and just how well he works with others.

Lykke Li – So Sad So Sexy

RCA Records

On the Swedish pop singer’s fourth album, she delves into contemporary pop and hip-hop production deeper than ever before. But some things about Lykke never change, particularly how sadness is such an intrinsic part of her that becomes nothing to be ashamed of. It’s another masterful turn from an artist who has quietly put together an incredible decade of music.

Jorja Smith — Lost & Found

FAMM

She’s got cosigns from Drake and TDE, but on her long-awaited debut album, Jorja Smith proves she probably would have been just fine on her own. Still basically just a teenager, Lost & Found is probably most incredible in the potential that it represents, the first chapter from a career that we expect many great things from.