FAMM/LL Recordings/G.O.O.D. Music

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in June here.

The Kanye West release parade continues (even if there perhaps aren’t as many people lining the streets to watch it roll slowly by these days): Last week was Ye, and now it’s his collaborative effort with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts. It remains to be seen if the album will restore public faith in one of the most influential artists of this generation, but at the very least, it feels like he’s doing things his way. Meanwhile, there was also non-Kanye music released this week: Jorja Smith eschews collaborators on her debut offering, Future is trying his hand at the hip-hop film soundtrack, and Sugarland continues their reign of country dominance, this time with an assist from Taylor Swift.

Kids See Ghosts — Kids See Ghosts

Getty Image

Like Ye before it, Kanye’s collaborative album with Kid Cudi was premiered during an exclusive listening party, and via a not-as-exclusive live stream (which faced significant technical issues). Also like Ye, the album features a lot of disparate references, addressing everything from The Handmaid’s Tale to samples of jazz and Kurt Cobain.

Jorja Smith — Lost & Found

Jorja Smith is another big-time hip-hop collaborator, having previously associated herself with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and others. She decided to go it alone on her debut album, though, which allows her evocative vocals and R&B stylings to really shine on their own merits.

Lykke Li — So Sad So Sexy

Capital letters be damned, Lykke Li’s first album since 2014 has arrived. It begins with the enticing “Hard Rain,” and from there continues to combine alternative pop, hip-hop, and R&B influences into a combination that’s as contemporary as it is adventurous.

Read our review of So Sad So Sexy here.