NLE Choppa‘s profile continues to rise as the “Shotta Flow” rapper lands another new placement sure to expose him to a humongous potential audience. Today, he released his contribution to the companion mixtape for the upcoming ninth installment in the Fast And Furious film franchise, “Ruff Rydas.” Employing a triumphant, Arthurian horn and flute loop and his usual hard-hitting Memphis trap drums, Choppa salutes the “ruff rydas” who “ride with pistols and them Glocks” while threatening the lives of anyone who challenges him. It’s stuff we’re used to hearing from him by now, but popping up on The Road To Fast 9 mixtape only hints at greater heights to come in his burgeoning career.

The Road To Fast 9 tape has already employed a number of other standout, up-and-coming stars on previous singles, such as Lil Skies (“Red & Yellow“), Kevin Gates and Tory Lanez, (“Convertible Burt“), and Youngboy Never Broke Again (“One Shot” featuring Lil Baby). The tape is intended as a bridge to the eventual release of the film itself, which has been pushed back a number of times due to coronavirus.

