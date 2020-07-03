While 2020 only produced one project that he admitted was not his best effort, 2020 has been one hell of a year for Tory Lanez. The Toronto act kicked off the year saving the world from quarantine boredom with his Quarantine Radio show via Instagram Live. While the activities that took place on the livestream got his Instagram account suspended, the show proved to be a huge boost to Tory and it helped semi-promote his most recent project, The New Toronto 3. The project would also be his last with Interscope, allowing him to embark on independence after its release. Continuing work on his next body of work, Tory supplies a track to the soundtrack of the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 film.

Sliding through with Kevin Gates by his side, the two rappers rev their engines for the latest single off the Fast & Furious 9 soundtrack. Opting against a hook, Tory and Kevin put their bars up to bat as the two artists drop lengthy verses on the song. Tory kicks off his verse with sheer confidence rapping, “I cannot stress this bitch no more / 50 racks came outside from the mall / Still come kick down your door.” Lending the mic to Gates follows suit with his own braggadocios bars, “Lifestyle of the rich and the famous / Close quarters in a whip and a gangster / Pipe down up in here ‘fore I spank you.”

The new collaboration arrives weeks after Tory Lanez shared his most recent single, “Temperature Rising.”

Press play on the video above to hear “Convertible Burt.”

