Getty Image

Music

Noname Says Her New Album Is Coming Out In 2020

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

It’s hard to say why the elusive Chicago rapper Noname remains so reluctant to discuss her music online. After all, her last two albums, Telefone and Room 25, were hailed by writers on the internet as two of the best projects in their respective release years. However, despite her general reticence to speak up, she did so this afternoon, tweeting out some new information on her upcoming follow-up to Room 25 in her typical, self-deprecating fashion.

“I don’t really talk about my music much on here,” she wrote. “But I’m dropping an album 2020 if anybody’s interested.” The coyness in the last part is dripping with irony, considering she, fellow Chicago rapper Saba, and their St. Louis compatriot Smino caused a miniature flurry on social media when they announced the official formation of their group Ghetto Sage and released their first single under that moniker last month.

Besides that, she just might be the first rapper to start their own, incredibly popular book club, let alone doing it while “super high” and having it become an avenue for real community activism. Noname, whether she thinks so or not, is a star — and it seems very many people are very much interested in her new album. Now, those who are know how much longer we’ll have to wait — 2020 can’t get here soon enough.

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter

All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

by: Twitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:
×