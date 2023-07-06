Here Are The Nos Alive Set Times For 2023

The 15th staging of Nos Alive is stacked. The lineup boasts the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Black Keys, Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, Queens Of The Stone Age, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Thethree-day event all starts on Thursday, July 6, at Passeio Marítimo de Algés in Portugal. The schedule is headlined by the aforementioned acts and so many more — enough that it needs seven stages to handle them all, including Palco Nos Stage, Palco Heineken Stage, Palco WTF Clubbing Stage, Palco Coreto Stage, Palco Fado Cafe Stage, Palco Comedia Stage, and Portico Nos Alive Entrance.

On July 6, Red Hot Chili Peppers won’t take the Palco Nos Stage until 11:30 p.m. local time, just after The Black Keys’ 9:30 p.m. set.

The same stage will welcome Lil Nas X at 1:15 a.m. to conclude the festivities on Friday, July 7. The anticipation for that will be built by Arctic Monkeys (10:45 p.m.), Lizzo (8:50 p.m.), Idles (7:20 p.m.), Girl In Red (8 p.m.), and more.

Saturday, July 8 — or, technically, Sunday, July 9 — will conclude with Rufus Du Sol at 1:15 a.m. Prior, Sam Smith is set for 11:05 p.m., Queens Of The Stone Age at 9:15 p.m., and Machine Gun Kelly at 7:30 p.m. Other July 8 performances will be delivered by Omah Lay, Rina Sawayama, Angel Olsen, and King Princess.

See the full Nos Alive lineup and schedule below, and find more information here.

