Last month, a particular group of fans took it upon themselves to chuck objects toward the stage during concerts. Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone, while Nicolas Malvagna is subsequently facing several assault and harassment charges. Ava Max, Kelsea Ballerini, and Lil Nas X have also been targets.

However, all that happened to Machine Gun Kelly was that he was politely asked for a favor.

The musician posted an Instagram video which shows him fulfilling a fan’s wish to be punched in the face during his Rock Werchter Festival set in Belgium on Saturday, July 1. In the video, he spots a fan-held sign in the crowd and asks, “Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?” Off camera, a fan yells, “I love you!”

“I got rings on, dude. That sh*t’s gonna hurt,” Machine Gun Kelly responds. He contemplates out loud whether he should do it — “it’s a lose-lose for me” — before the video jumps to him in the crowd while singing “My Ex’s Best Friend” and holding the sign claiming that the fan “just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face.” Then, MGK half-heartedly punches him in the face, walks away, and yells back to the fan, “I love you!”

Watch the video below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.