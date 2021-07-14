Music

Polo G Describes A ‘Toxic’ Relationship In His Unapologetic New Video

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Polo G has been on a roll in 2021, securing his first no. 1 album with his third full-length, Hall Of Fame, supported by single releases for “Rapstar,” “Gang Gang,” “No Return,” “Painting Pictures,” and “Party Lyfe.” Today, he kept the ball rolling — he must truly have a limitless budget for videos this album cycle — with the clip for “Toxic,” which describes a mutually destructive relationship plagued by his obsession with street life.

The video tends to highlight the latter part of that description, with Polo and his friends flexing cars, cash, jewelry, and their brotherly bond. CGI effects embellish the visuals, including slow-motion effects, lyrics flashing across the screen, and lightning bolts striking upon some of the more impactful lines.

In addition to his own tracks, Polo G has maintained his visibility throughout the year by appearing on a number of contemporaries’ tracklists. Most recently, he appeared on Fredo Bang’s video for “Bless His Soul,” on fellow Windy City rapper G Herbo’s upcoming album 25, and in Moneybagg Yo’s “Free Promo” video. Polo also sat down with Chicago legend Scottie Pippen to discuss the costs of greatness.

Watch Polo G’s “Toxic” video above.

Hall Of Fame is out now on Columbia. Get it here.

