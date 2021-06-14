Polo G Recalls Fallen Friends In The Somber ‘Painting Pictures’ Video

Polo G’s latest video from his new album Hall Of Fame, “Painting Pictures,” is a prime example of the evocative appeal of the young Chicago rapper’s music. The video, which is shot in his hometown, employs a simple concept to highlight the tales of brotherhood that run through the somber track, on which he reminisces about fallen friends and compares his early days of struggle to his current fame and ability to give back.

“Painting Pictures” is the opening track from Polo’s third album Hall Of Fame, which is currently on track to become his first No. 1 album. Before the project’s release, his song “Rapstar” became his first single to top the Hot 100 chart, debuting there in its first week then returning for a second straight week on the next edition of the chart. Other singles from the album include “Gang Gang” featuring Lil Wayne and “No Return” with The Kid Laroi and Lil Durk.

Unfortunately, Polo’s recent success was unable to immunize him from the effects of biased policing. Polo was arrested over the weekend after his release party in Miami for battery against a police officer and criminal mischief. He later tweeted that he believed the officers had been following him since his arrival in Miami, writing, “They playin foul in Miami & dat shit been like that for a minute.”

Watch the “Painting Pictures” video above.

