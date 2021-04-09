Polo G has grown to be a favorite out of the new class of rappers for many hip-hop fans. The Chicago native has released countless songs that have proven his stay in the rap game will be far from temporary. The rapper continues his run with his latest single, “Rapstar,” a boastful effort that discusses his rising stardom and position in the rap game. He talks about his impressive performances on songs, the money and the women he’s involved himself with since his 2019 breakout, and the expected hardships and struggles that come with adjusting to fame.

To push the message even further, he shared a video with the track that shows him buying cars for friends, flying aboard private jet with a number of women on board, dealing with an annoying group of paparazzi, accepting a position in the hip-hop hall of fame, and more. The new track continues what’s been a decent streak of 2021 releases from Polo G. This list includes his “Headshot” collaboration with Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign, “Richer” with Rod Wave, and “GNF (OKOKOK)” which was paired with a Cole Bennett-directed video. All of it arrives after the Chicago native dropped what was one of the more impressive rap album of last with The Goat.

You can watch the new video for “Rapstar” above.