Post Malone Napa Valley Expo 2023
Getty Image
Music

Post Malone Gave His Shoes, Right Off His Feet, To A Young Fan, Boosting The Theory He’s Just One Big Sweetheart

Post Malone is widely seen as a sweetheart. There are so many examples of his endearing personality that somehow a few particularly charming TikToks of him from August 14 flew relatively under the radar.

The TikTok user Nicole.Brach first posted a TikTok showing her doing the cliched prom pose with Malone, writing atop it, “POV: you drove 14 hours to meet Post Malone.” Next, she posted a young boy posing for a photo with Malone, who asks if he wants anything signed. Malone signs the boy’s green checkered Vans before taking off his own white Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers, signing them, and giving them to the boy.

“WE GOT POSTYS SHOES AND HE SIGNED THEM! This man is the most selfless, genuine and kindest soul there is,” Nicole captioned the second TikTok.

One week later, Nicole posted to TikTok that she’d gotten Malone’s signature tattooed on her wrist.

@nicole.brach

Me: “can we take a prom pic?” Post: ”sure! Do you want to prom me?” Me: ”can I really?! Heck yeah!” 🥺🫶🏻 #postmalone #meetingpostmalone #postmalonemeetandgreet #posty

♬ Novacandy – Post Malone

@nicole.brach

WE GOT POSTYS SHOES AND HE SIGNED THEM! This man is the most selfless, genuine and kindest soul there is 🥺🫶🏻#postmalone #meetingpostmalone #postmalonemeetandgreet #posty

♬ original sound – n i c o l e ✨

https://www.tiktok.com/@nicole.brach/video/7269912296447659306?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6947551194811696645

According to the schedule from Posty’s recently wrapped If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour, in support of his Austin album, the TikToks in question were likely from the meet-and-greet for his August 13 show in San Diego, California, but there is no confirmation as to where this took place. The North American trek ended on August 19 in San Bernardino, California.

See Malone’s international If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying dates below.

