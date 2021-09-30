It’s only been a few months since the live music and touring industry has reopened, but things have been changing rapidly. Some artists like Jason Isbell have canceled or postponed shows after encountering issues with venues enforcing vaccine policies, while others like J. Cole face complex production issues. Post Malone’s Posty Fest is now falling into the latter category as the event is now postponed due to technical problems.

Though Posty Fest’s lineup was just unveiled two weeks ago, organizers at Live Nation explained to Rolling Stone why they have decided to move the event to 2022:

“Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022. Refunds available at point of purchase. We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon.”

Posty Fest was original set to be held outdoors outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Along with Post Malone, Posty Fest’s 2021 lineup included sets by today’s top hip-hop stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Tyga, Iann Dior, Koe Wetzel, Turnstile, Tyla Yaweh, Flo Milli, Kaash Paige, Kenny Mason, Peach Tree Rascals, RMR, Gatecreeper, Clever, LoveLeo, and more. Posty Fest hasn’t yet confirmed whether or not their lineup will stay the same, but it seems as though they’ll share more details about the 2022 event as it draws nearer.

