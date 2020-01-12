Getty Image
More Than 30 Rappers’ Yearbook Photos Surfaced Online And The Internet Is Losing It

Contributing Writer

Many of us have photos from our early days that we wish could be destroyed. But for musicians and celebrities, those photos seem to inevitably surface. That was the case Sunday when a Twitter account compiled more than 30 yearbook photos of rappers from various ages. Artists like Drake, Post Malone, 50 Cent, Cardi B, T Pain, Wiz Khalifa, and more are pictured in the lineup. The photo compilation is a good reminder that celebrities are just like us — and some definitely suffered through the unavoidable awkward stages of puberty.

A Twitter account compiled over 30 old school photos of various rappers. “36 of your favorite rappers as kids,” the caption reads. Some of the rappers pictured look like they haven’t aged a day, like Trippie Redd, T.I., and ASAP Rocky. But others, like YNW Melly and T Pain, are virtually unrecognizable.

Of course, fans couldn’t hold back from drawing some hilariously spot-on comparisons.

French Montana’s photo, in particular, received a fair amount of heat with some pointing out similarities between the rapper and Sid from the 2002 movie Ice Age.

While all the rappers pictured above have risen to fame, the collection of school photos proves that everyone must start somewhere.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

