All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Bobby Sessions — “Reparations” Bobby Sessions is speaking for millions on his “Reparations” single, where he demanded that Black people get there’s over smooth production: “Main goal, be self-sufficient, so if you with it, boss up.” Doley Bernays — “A Week Straight” Feat. 03 Greedo Doley Bernays paints a grim picture of the grind on “A Week Straight,” where he rhymes, “When you dealin in that same building that lil bro got killed in / nobody’s tryna learn, a body’s just a body.” 03 Greedo follows up with a fiery, melodic appearance.

Hotboii — “Don’t Need Time” Feat. Lil Baby Lil Baby jumped on a remix of Hotboii’s “Don’t Need Time,” sounding tailor-made for the street confessional with reflections like, “I came home at the right time, it was perfect for me” over somber production. Locksmith — “Blasphemy” Feat. KXNG CROOKED Locksmith and Kxng Crooked are vying for lyrical supremacy on “Blasphemy,” where they trade assonant verses over slick chops of an Ohio Player’s sample popularized on N.W.A.’s ‘Dopeman.”

The Lox — Living Off Xperience Rap legends The Lox released their Living Off Xperience album today, a project that shows that the trio is still firing on all cylinders after more than 20 years in the game. The gritty project also features guest appearances from Conway and Westside Gunn, Jeremih, T-Pain, and Ruff Ryder brethren DMX, who shows up on “Bout Sh*t.” Lxst — “Upset” 20-year-old genre-bending artist Lxst is making a plea for love on “Upset,” a breezy, Jordan Knows-produced single where he rhymes the ever-relatable, “Tell me somethin’, I don’t wanna fall but I think that I should trust it.”

MC Eiht — “Honcho” Feat. Conway & DJ Premier Conway got up with a pair of hip-hop legends on MC Eiht’s “Honcho,” a trip to the gun range where he and MC Eiht get as gruff as possible over Primo’s minimalist, sinister production. Mike Will Made-It & Chief Keef — “Bang Bang” Chief Keef paid homage to one of his iconic ad-libs on “Bang Bang,” a single from his and Mike-Will Made-It’s upcoming collaboration project. They paired the track with a dark video that merges horror and action.

Quando Rondo — Diary Of A Lost Child This week, Quando Rondo released his 16-track Diary Of A Lost Child project, that’s as pensive and somber as it sounds. Quando shines on heartfelt tracks like “Dear Diary,” “Materialistic Pain,” and “Shooters & Movers.” Radamiz — Synonyms Of Strength Brooklyn’s Radamiz dropped off his Synonyms Of Strenght EP, a project that he’s been steadily crafting over the last couple of years. The seven tracks reflect that care, with impeccable lyricism laced with a slew of empowering, introspective jewels over lush production.

Rich Brian — 1999 Rich Brian is steadily growing as an artist and person, and that development is apparent throughout 1999, the reflective, melody-driven EP he dropped this week. The 7-track project is full of smooth, impeccably produced tracks that range from“Long Run” to the glossy “Love In My Pocket.” Rich The Kid — “Too Blessed” Feat. Quavo, Takeoff The DJ-Durel produced “Too Blessed” shows Rich The Kid praising the good life along with Takeoff and Quavo, who reminds everyone “the way that I move: chess.”

Smoove-L — “Chrome No Heart” Brooklyn’s Smoove-L Is “[spazzin] on the beat like Mad Max” on “Chrome No Heart,” where he shows off his mastery of flow over a hypnotic soundscape. TM88 Feat. Calboy — “War Stories” Calboy delves into the pitfalls of the streets on “War Stories,” where he rides a gloomy TM88 beat and laments, “Mama on my ass she just want me to get a day job” instead of being in the streets. Wifisfuneral — PAIN? This week, Wifisfuneral dropped off PAIN?, his latest effort. The 14-track offering shows Wifisfuneral being at times pensive, down, and raunchy alongside guest artists Smoove-L, Coi Lerai, and Mariah Angeliq.