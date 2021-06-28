Roddy Ricch’s 2021 BET Awards Performance Of ‘Late At Night’ Was Classy And Cool

Roddy Ricch‘s performance of his new single “Late At Night” for the 2021 BET Awards could best be summed up by two words: Cool and classy. Modeled after a burlesque show, the performance saw Roddy and his band styled as an old-school jazz band in front of a city skyline background and surrounded by showgirls in glittering, skimpy ensembles as he performed on the glistening stage.

Although the Compton rapper has been laying low for most of the year, he has popped up on occasion to perform at awards shows and feature on other rappers’ tracks. Earlier this year, he performed his No. 1 hit single “The Box” at the Grammys and appeared alongside DaBaby to perform their No. 1 collaboration of “Rockstar.”

Meanwhile, though Roddy didn’t release much new music himself, he popped up on 42 Dugg’s “4 Da Gang” and DJ Khaled’s “Body In Motion” with Bryson Tiller and Lil Baby. However, fans who’d been waiting for a new single from the West Coast rapper were by no means disappointed this year; June 4 saw him release his first brand-new single, “Late At Night,” after teasing it for nearly a year, and they can look forward to his next album sometime this year.

Watch Roddy Ricch’s 2021 BET Awards performance of “TK” above.