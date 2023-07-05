Here Are The Rolling Loud Portugal Set Times For 2023

This week, Rolling Loud returns to Portugal with headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Meek Mill at Praia Da Rocha, Portimão. The set times have been announced, with the Wednesday show already underway.

Today, BKtheRula, Luh Tyler, Joey Badass, Aitch, Latto, Central Cee, Destroy Lonely, Lil Uzi Vert, Ken Carson, and more are ready to perform, with Travis Scott taking the main stage at 11:45 PM.

Meanwhile, the gates open on Thursday, July 6 at 4 PM West European Time, with Playboi Carti popping out at 11:45 PM after Lil Skies, Kodak Black, Robb Banks, JID, GloRilla, Mariah The Scientist, Lola Brooke, NLE Choppa, and more rock out.

On Friday, July 7, the gates once again open at 4 PM WET. Duke Deuce, Gucci Mane, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Durk, and Meek Mill are all billed for the Levi’s Stage, while Kaycyy, Unknown T, and Digga D are all going on the LoudPunx stage.

Rolling Loud Portugal is the third international festival this year after Thailand and Rotterdam, while the Los Angeles show introduced the LoudPunx initiative. Unfortunately, the New York show was canceled due to logistical factors. Meanwhile, the Germany show is running concurrently to the Portugal festival in Munich.

Some artists listed here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.