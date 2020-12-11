Russ Sings The Blues On ‘Hard For Me’

Russ flat-out refuses to stop making new music and it’s kind of hard to argue that it’s not endearing. Just weeks after dropping his Chomp EP and rapping alongside legends like Black Thought and Busta Rhymes, the New Jersey-born rapper is back on his solo grind with the soulful “Hard For Me,” crooing his blues over a melancholy piano loop with a nifty guitar noodle in the background. It’s a return to the heartbroken, world-weary persona in the mode of early Drake that made him a fan-favorite capable of racking up platinum plaques independently.

Russ has had himself busy year, releasing not just one but two projects beginning with January’s Shake The Snow Globe. He followed up in May with the deluxe version, adding features from Ty Dolla Sign and Westside Boogie, all while pulling down a reported $100,000 a week from streaming. He also contributed verses to projects from the likes of Trippie Redd, made his television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and worked with Kehlani on “Take You Back.”

But his arguably most impactful move of the year wasn’t even a new music release, it was giving away $20,000 to his Twitter followers to boost their spirits during the rough early months of the pandemic. 2020 may have been trash for most of us but Russ turned that trash into treasure and in this process, may have changed some minds about him as well.

Listen to Russ’s “Hard For Me” above.