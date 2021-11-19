Ahead of her upcoming performance on SNL this weekend, Saweetie has released her latest Pretty Bitch Music single, “Icy Chain.” While she’s been teasing the track, performing it both at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival and on her Icy Season Amazon special, it looks like she wanted to give fans an early holiday gift before playing it live on Saturday night.

Produced by Lil Aaron(!) and Rocco Did It Again and based on the Memphis trap sound popularized by the likes of Juicy J and the Three-6-Mafia, the energetic single finds Saweetie telling her listeners exactly what to do to secure themselves an Icy chain of their own: Twerk that ass. On the verses, Saweetie coolly flaunts her luxurious possessions — a crocodile Birkin, a mink, a Rolex, and a Prada bikini — while dismissing any potential detractors, from jilted ex-sponsors to pretentious animal rights protection groups.

Meanwhile, Saweetie fans were given no shortage of new material from the bougie Bay Area rapper this week, who also contributed to French Montana’s new album (reuniting with Doja Cat on “Handstand“) and the soundtrack to Halle Berry’s upcoming Netflix directorial debut Bruised. And last week, she dropped the full version of her single “Get It Girl” on the Insecure soundtrack after teasing it in a Beats By Dre ad earlier this month. It looks like it really is Icy Season — and Pretty Bitch Music is hopefully also right around the corner to cap it off.

Listen to “Icy Chain” above.