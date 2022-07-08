Saweetie is a woman of many talents. The Grammy-nominated artist has delivered several fun songs over the years, played piano, shown off her unique cooking skills, started a non-profit and now has branched out into land of strikeouts and homeruns. The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated Filipino Heritage Night in last evening’s (July 7) home game and called on the “Icy Grl” artist to throw the ceremonial first pitch before they took on the Chicago Cubs. The 29-year-old lived up to her breakout hit, sporting diamond-studded four-inch nails, blindingly silver Louboutin heels, and jewelry around her wrists.

.@Saweetie throwing the first pitch at the Dodgers Filipino Heritage Night game. ⚾️❄️ pic.twitter.com/Xxvbs0gyiQ — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) July 8, 2022

Despite not being dressed for the occasion, the Santa Clara rapper fared much better than one-off pitchers in the past like 50 Cent as she actually got the ball over the plate, taking just one hop before being caught by Dodgers star Mookie Betts. That may be due to the fact she practiced in her living room prior to doing the real thing at Dodger Stadium, the “Best Friend” rapper admitted. Saweetie clearly brought good energy as extensive as her smile as the Dodgers ended up defeating the Cubs 5-3. She shared her enthusiasm for the moment in a tweet today (July 8).

i ♥️ baseball !!! ⚾️⚾️⚾️ — PRETTYBITCHMUSIC. (@Saweetie) July 8, 2022

Though we may not see Saweetie on the mound again any time soon, she does hold the Filipino community near and dear, vowing to continue the work she is doing with her non-profit Icy Baby foundation.

Watch Saweetie’s first pitch above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.