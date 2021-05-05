Saweetie Dismisses The Public Reaction To Her Breakup: ‘The World Doesn’t Stop For Anybody’

In March of this year, Saweetie shocked admirers of her relationship with Migos rapper Quavo when she announced that the two had broken up in a tweet that effectively turned every “goals” post about the couple into a grim reminder that social media only tells a fraction of the story. As it turned out, she sent that tweet from the set of W magazine cover shoot. That cover finally came out today and in the story that accompanies it, Saweetie addresses the controversy about her very public love affair and its equally public dissolution head-on.

“I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody,” Saweetie said. “And it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photoshoot. I was like, I can deal with all this later.” Although she doesn’t go into details about what led to her breakup with Quavo in the interview, she does discuss her plans for the future — and they involve a rather large sum of money. “I want 900 million dollars,” she said, elaborating, ““I look at Rihanna. I look at Kylie. I look at all the girls who are working in the worlds that I’m in. I kind of averaged out the money between all these women I admire, and 900 million is the number. So if I’m having a bad day, I’m just like, ‘900 million, girl! Go!’”

Saweetie declared that the two had split in a tweet declaring, “I’m single.” She elaborated, “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” leading to speculation that Quavo had cheated on her. Later, a video surfaced of the couple having a physical altercation in an elevator at Saweetie’s apartment building, with both issuing statements dismissing the incident.

You can see the full pictorial here.

