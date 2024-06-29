Diddy (real name Sean Combs) has been stripped of yet another public recognition. Last month, New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams and the Key to the City of New York committee demanded that Diddy return his honor.

Now, officials in Miami Beach are taking matters into their own hands. According to the Miami Herald, on June 27, the city wide celebration, Sean Diddy Combs Day, was formally rescinded.

In 2016, then Mayor Philip Levine and the City Commission announced the decision to recognize, October 13, as the vanity holiday during the 3rd Revolt Music Conference. At the root of the decision to defunct the day, representatives cited the graphic video, in which Diddy is seen assaulting his ex-girlfriend and former Bad Boy Records singer Cassie.

The governing body behind the decision, the Miami Beach Commission, released a statement shortly after.

“Upon reflection, the Mayor and City Commission have determined that recognizing October 13, 2016 as ’Sean Diddy Combs Day’ is no longer in harmony with the City’s values of safety,” read the note. “Community well-being, and respect, and wish to rescind the proclamation.”

Diddy has not issued a statement regarding the matter.

Although Diddy is not a native of Miami Beach, he does own property in the city and has spent a great deal of time between there and his other home in Los Angeles. In March, both properties were raided by Homeland Security, reportedly in connection with a sex trafficking investigation. During the Los Angeles raid, Diddy’s sons Justin and Christian were supposedly detained by officials, then later released.

Through his legal representatives, Diddy has maintained his innocence of any wrongdoing.