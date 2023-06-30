Coming hot on the heels of her show-stealing appearance at the BET Awards, St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red makes another bid for the song of the summer with the unfiltered video for “Looking For The H*es (Ain’t My Fault)” video. As suggested by the song’s title, the chorus borrows the famed call and response from Silkk The Shocker’s 1998 single “It Ain’t My Fault.” There are no limits in the video either (heh) as Red and her girls twerk, shake, and pop for the camera at a house party.

“Looking For The H*es” appears on Sexyy Red’s debut mixtape Hood Hottest Princess alongside her breakout hits “Born By The River” and “Pound Town 2” featuring Nicki Minaj. The tape, released by Heavy On It and Open Shift Distribution, also features ATL Jacob, Juicy J, Sukihana, and Tay Keith.

In the wake of the tape’s release, Red has already begun to experience the highs and lows of fame. She was recently added to the lineup of the Days Of Summer Cruise Festival — undoubtedly a “high” — but also found herself cutting off a performance after fans threw objects on stage. But, as she says in the song, that ain’t her fault. For the time being, she seems comfortable continuing to be herself — exactly the thing that got her here in the first place.

Watch Sexyy Red’s “Looking For The H*es (Ain’t My Fault)” video above.