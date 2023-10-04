Controversial interview responses aside, Sexyy Red is still one of the hottest names in rap right now. The St. Louis native was recently tapped to contribute the sexy single “No Panties” to the soundtrack for season two of Rap Sh!t after capitalizing in a big way on the success of her breakout hit “Pound Town.” She returns to her eyebrow-raising raunchy ways in the video for “No Panties,” running a variety of sex-themed businesses, including a massage parlor and a car wash.

Sexyy Red has been creating controversy almost since she first appeared on the scene with her Vanessa Carlton-sampling viral single “Ah Thousand Jugs.” When she released “Pound Town” and “Born By The River,” listeners on Twitter were quick to express as much exasperation with her ratchet ways as interest and appreciation for her over-the-top explicit content. And once Nicki Minaj joined the party on the “Pound Town” remix, not even Ben Shapiro could resist chiming to voice his distaste for her unapologetically racy raps.

But now, those Twitter fans she’s since won over are concerned after she praised Donald Trump, inaccurately crediting him for the stimulus checks that helped Americans weather the pandemic and pardoning rappers like Kodak Black and Lil Wayne despite ending a number of initiatives designed to counter racial inequality in the legal system. Hopefully, someone near her can explain the fault in her logic so we can all get back to enjoying the ratchet bops.

Check out the “No Panties” video above.