Skepta shows off his life of luxury in the lavish video for “Eyes On Me,” the latest single from his recently released EP, All In. As in his video for “Nirvana” with J Balvin, Skepta dresses up to the nines in “Eyes On Me,” although the narrative plays out more favorably for him.

First, he wakes up in an opulent mansion and gets picked up with a caravan of Rolls-Royces while still wearing his durag (causing some consternation for a nosy neighbor). Then, it’s off to a photoshoot where he chooses eye-popping looks from an array of colorful Bottega Venetta pieces. Afterward, he and his crew visit a cigar shop, where they unwind with glasses of cognac and a smoke. The group handles some business deals, sealing their agreements with more drinks, and finally, they relax after the long day in a casino, shooting billiards and playing cards as they toast to the good life.

All In sees Skepta dipping his toes back into the limelight after taking much of 2020 off in the wake of his collaborative project Insomnia, which he released alongside Chip and Young Adz just before the coronavirus spread into an all-out pandemic. He worked with Gorillaz on “How Far” from Song Machine and Kid Cudi on “Show Out” from Man On The Moon III, but otherwise remained off the radar — aside from popping up dating rumors with British singer Adele. As he slowly emerges from hibernation, he seems to have a new outlook, expanding his musical range with his J Balvin collaboration, and seems inspired by his quarantine hobby of playing poker.

Watch the “Eyes On Me” video above.