Snoop Dogg has one of the most distinctive voices in hip-hop, so it’s only natural that fans react when he branches out from music. His sports commentary is already quickly becoming the stuff of legends, as his quick wit and way with words translate to some hilariously memorable quotes delivered in his signature smooth drawl. Lending his talents to Saturday night’s exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., Snoop’s play-by-play was less “pompous analyst” and more “YouTube comment minus the obnoxious trolling.”

Snoop is the greatest commentator off all time 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IOVYk9MEgK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 29, 2020

Snoop Dogg’s commentary during Nate Robinson vs Jake Paul 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/NNUIQFrk9y — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 29, 2020

During the bout, Snoop’s sharp observations included cracks like “This shit like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue” and advice to the fighters. “Get up in there, then, Roy!” he counseled, to the delighted amusement of fans on social media. He even broke out into a hymn when undercard fighter Jake Paul knocked his opponent Nate Robinson to the mat. “Lord, take my hand,” he crooned. “Lead me on. Let me stand.”

Are y’all listening to my man @SnoopDogg call this fight. I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I’m loving this. Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 29, 2020

the winner of tonight? no doubt…. @SnoopDogg — Questo Impossible Meatballs (@questlove) November 29, 2020

I wanna hear @SnoopDogg be a commentator for every sport. Basketball, football, luge 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/b9KEDHG6NN — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 29, 2020

My Unk @SnoopDogg is simply the greatest at whatever he does man!! Swiss Army Knife++++++ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2020

I never want to see a boxing match without snoop commenting again, this has spoiled me forever. — Flea (@flea333) November 29, 2020

I've commentated @SnoopDogg playing video games multiple times but now I realize he should just commentate everyone else doing anything else. This is quality entertainment. — 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘿𝙀𝙉𝘽𝙊𝙔 (@GoldenboyFTW) November 29, 2020

Sports fans took note, praising Snoop’s commentary and recommending him for future events. That’s a sharp turn from a few years ago when UFC fighters demanded Snoop be removed for cracking jokes on them during broadcasts and more in line with the reactions from EA adding Snoop’s commentary to NHL 20.