Snoop Dogg’s Commentary Was Fans’ Favorite Part Of The Jones Vs. Tyson Fight

Snoop Dogg has one of the most distinctive voices in hip-hop, so it’s only natural that fans react when he branches out from music. His sports commentary is already quickly becoming the stuff of legends, as his quick wit and way with words translate to some hilariously memorable quotes delivered in his signature smooth drawl. Lending his talents to Saturday night’s exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., Snoop’s play-by-play was less “pompous analyst” and more “YouTube comment minus the obnoxious trolling.”

During the bout, Snoop’s sharp observations included cracks like “This shit like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue” and advice to the fighters. “Get up in there, then, Roy!” he counseled, to the delighted amusement of fans on social media. He even broke out into a hymn when undercard fighter Jake Paul knocked his opponent Nate Robinson to the mat. “Lord, take my hand,” he crooned. “Lead me on. Let me stand.”

Sports fans took note, praising Snoop’s commentary and recommending him for future events. That’s a sharp turn from a few years ago when UFC fighters demanded Snoop be removed for cracking jokes on them during broadcasts and more in line with the reactions from EA adding Snoop’s commentary to NHL 20.

