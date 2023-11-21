Monday, November 20 Tonight, The National will set the week off right. They’re also the only confirmed musical appearance this week. But given that the band dropped two albums this year (Laugh Track and First Two Pages of Frankenstein), there’s nothing they can’t handle. In addition to The National’s appearance, former Late Night host David Letterman will sit down for an interview. Tuesday, November 21 Instead of a music guest, The Late Show will present a cooking demonstration by famed restauranteur José Andrés. Maestro star Bradley Cooper will serve as the interviewee.

Wednesday, November 22 Without a musical guest, The Late Show will stuff the episode with two big guests. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actor Peter Dinklage will chat with host Stephen Colbert. Comedian and writer Tig Notaro will also appear. Thursday, November 23 As it stands, the show will not air a new episode. This appears to be due to the Thanksgiving holiday.