The holiday season is officially underway, with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” reentering the music charts. However, before those who celebrate cuddle up under their tree, they must first make it through Thanksgiving. As families squeeze into tight quarters before their celebratory meal, finding something to watch on television is of the utmost concern.
This is where evening programming, such as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, comes into play. Last week, Best New Artist Grammy Award nominee Gracie Abrams delivered a sweet performance of her song, “I Know It Won’t Work.” So, who will appear this week?
View this week’s musical guests for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert below.
Monday, November 20
Tonight, The National will set the week off right. They’re also the only confirmed musical appearance this week. But given that the band dropped two albums this year (Laugh Track and First Two Pages of Frankenstein), there’s nothing they can’t handle. In addition to The National’s appearance, former Late Night host David Letterman will sit down for an interview.
Tuesday, November 21
Instead of a music guest, The Late Show will present a cooking demonstration by famed restauranteur José Andrés. Maestro star Bradley Cooper will serve as the interviewee.
Wednesday, November 22
Without a musical guest, The Late Show will stuff the episode with two big guests. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actor Peter Dinklage will chat with host Stephen Colbert. Comedian and writer Tig Notaro will also appear.
Thursday, November 23
As it stands, the show will not air a new episode. This appears to be due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Friday, November 24
Again, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, a new episode is not slated to air on this day.
All appearances are subject to change.