Summer Walker Channels An R&B Classic With Usher In Her Sensual ‘Come Thru’ Video

Summer Walker‘s new video for “Come Thru,” the latest single from her debut album, Over It, finds the vulnerable R&B singer trading verses with an icon of the genre in Usher outside of a closed-down flea mart as Usher shows off his signature dance moves. Check it out above.

Despite battling social anxiety throughout the early part of her career, Walker has blossomed in the months since Over It released, delivering a solid performance of “Playing Games” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, sending Drake back to the lab after he heard her song “Fun Girl” (and after collaborating with her on her “Girls Need Love” remix), and securing assists from 21 Savage and the original emo R&B vanguard Jhene Aiko on on the remix of her song “Triggered.”

Summer’s anxiety is also nowhere to be found in the “Come Thru” video. In fact, in all of her videos, such as the ones for “Playing Games” with Bryson Tiller and “Stretch You Out” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, she exudes a confident aura that hints that she might just be growing into her role as a soul music star. Watch the video for “Come Thru” above.

Over It is out now via LVRN/Interscope Records. Get it here.

