If there’s anything SZA can do, it’s prove that her hard work and patience always pay off. Last year, she released her sophomore album, SOS, which topped the Billboard 200 for ten non-consecutive weeks. This broke the record for he longest-running number-one female album of the decade and the first R&B album to spend its first seven weeks atop the chart — a record previously held by Whitney Houston’s 1987 album, Whitney.

Additionally, the album’s accompanying SOS tour proved very much demanding, so much so that she recently added 35 new dates to the tour. Amid all of her accomplishments, the “Kill Bill” hitmaker took to Twitter to express her gratitude and share an encouraging message to fans.

First and foremost, she encouraged fans to disabuse themselves of social media’s timeline and pressure.

“The net is not real,” she said. “[People] said my tour would never sell and we were blessed. [People] said my album wouldn’t do well it’s wack blah blah. We were blessed. [People] say a lot. That’s they job. U keep doing yours and being who God told u to be in REAL LIFE. love y’all.”

In addition to touring, SZA is set to headline Made In America festival in Philly this September, alongside her bestie, Lizzo.