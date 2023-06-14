Made In America Festival is returning in 2023 with a sprawling lineup headlined by Lizzo and SZA and featuring a who’s-who of music’s hottest names. Included on the bill are Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, and more. Of special interest is the sheer number of women performing, as well as a joint set by Harlem stars turned podcast heroes Cam’Ron and Mase.

The festival is billed for September 2-3 at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with tickets already on sale. You can get more info here.

Made In America 2023 will also feature what is apparently the first festival performance for LSU basketball star Flau’Jae Johnson, who has garnered plenty of attention as a rapper in the wake of her team’s national championship. Meanwhile, breakout stars like Doechii, Lola Brooke, and TiaCorine are also getting a huge opportunity after racking up viral hits in the past year.

Made In America Festival 2022 was headlined by Bad Bunny and Tyler The Creator. They were joined by a rap-heavy lineup featuring Don Toliver, Key Glock, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pusha T, although Afrobeats star Burna Boy and pop singer Tate McRae offered some variety along with R&B singers Jazmine Sullivan, Snoh Aalegra, and Victoria Monét.

