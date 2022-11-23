SZA
Getty Image
Music

SZA Wants To Re-Record Her Unreleased Weeknd Remix And Has Support From The Weeknd Himself

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

SZA is back and better than ever. After saying her album would come out during the summer — and then letting the months pass — she finally announced that S.O.S., as it’s called, is arriving next month. Now she’s taking to social media to respond to a fan about a less expected matter.

A fan on Instagram posted a screenshot of a tweet from @ThePopTingz that stated there’s a rumor of SZA having recorded a remix for The Weeknd’s “Die For You.” The caption of the picture read: “Sza I know you don’t like rumors, can you clarify this for us?? #sza #theweeknd.” The singer replied in the comments, writing, “Lmao it’s super old but it does exist . I should re record it.”

To top it off, The Weeknd himself quote-tweeted @PopCrave’s tweet about the interaction, writing, “yes please.”

So far, SZA has released the single “Shirt” along with a music video featuring Atlanta actor Lakieth Stanfield. There are also rumors of a SZA remix of Lizzo’s “Special” after SZA made a surprise appearance at Lizzo’s show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on November 19. Lizzo also got more people talking about it by posting a TikTok with SZA of them lip-syncing to what sounds like the remix. The video was captioned, “Guess what B*TCH?!”

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Wizkid’s Prurient Accounts Of Romance On ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Are Meant To Inspire The Heart
by: InstagramTwitter
×