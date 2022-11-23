SZA is back and better than ever. After saying her album would come out during the summer — and then letting the months pass — she finally announced that S.O.S., as it’s called, is arriving next month. Now she’s taking to social media to respond to a fan about a less expected matter.

A fan on Instagram posted a screenshot of a tweet from @ThePopTingz that stated there’s a rumor of SZA having recorded a remix for The Weeknd’s “Die For You.” The caption of the picture read: “Sza I know you don’t like rumors, can you clarify this for us?? #sza #theweeknd.” The singer replied in the comments, writing, “Lmao it’s super old but it does exist . I should re record it.”

.@SZA says she should re-record her part on a scrapped remix of @TheWeeknd’s “Die For You” in a now-deleted Instagram comment. pic.twitter.com/vXM6qtcXm1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 22, 2022

To top it off, The Weeknd himself quote-tweeted @PopCrave’s tweet about the interaction, writing, “yes please.”

So far, SZA has released the single “Shirt” along with a music video featuring Atlanta actor Lakieth Stanfield. There are also rumors of a SZA remix of Lizzo’s “Special” after SZA made a surprise appearance at Lizzo’s show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on November 19. Lizzo also got more people talking about it by posting a TikTok with SZA of them lip-syncing to what sounds like the remix. The video was captioned, “Guess what B*TCH?!”