After making a grand return to music and social media last week, Tekashi 69 was hoping to score the No. 1 spot on the Billboard singles charts thanks to his latest single, “Gooba.” However, a recent Billboard chart update has Tekashi upset, as it suggests he’s going to fall short of that goal.

On his Instagram page, Tekashi walked fans explained his new frustrations. “I want the whole world to see this, because what I’m about to show you is a forecast of what every label in the world gets: Atlantic, Interscope, Republic, Columbia, Sony, Universal Music, every label gets this,” he wrote.

Tekashi showed his fans a forecast for the singles charts that he received on Thursday, May 14, which predicted that Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” sits at No. 1 with his song at No. 2. The rest of the top five is filled with The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” at No. 3, Megan Thee Savage and Beyonce’s “Savage (Remix)” at No. 4, and Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” at No. 5. Then Tekashi pointed out that at the last minute on Thursday night, Ariana and Justin’s “Stuck With U” gained 60,000 units, which he claimed was “completely illegal.” With those added units, the chart forecast now places “Stuck With U” at No. 1, “Gooba” at No. 2, and “Say So (Remix)” at No. 3.

For a very limited time, you can get a #STUCKWITHU CD signed by @ArianaGrande and @ justinbieber. https://t.co/jrEqMbQpGO — billboard (@billboard) May 14, 2020

What was the illegal act, as per Tekashii? He pointed out that Billboard promoted an autographed CD bundle for “Stuck With U.” Moreover, he claimed that “Gooba” earned “double the streams” of any other song on the chart after it was played “200 million times.” He also claimed that Doja Cat’s label, Sony Music, filed an audit with Billboard due to their own suspicions over “Stuck With U”‘s massive jump.

