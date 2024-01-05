Teyana Taylor Says She’s Retired But That Didn’t Stop Her From Sharing Some New Music

In 2020, Teyana Taylor announced her retirement from music, as she felt “super under appreciated as an artist.” Following a farewell tour in 2021, she’s mainly held to it, pursuing roles in films like White Men Can’t Jump while helping other artists like Latto and Summer Walker spruce up their own stage shows. She’s done a few performances here and there — most recently at Sol Blume — but for the most part, it really has seemed like she’s done with music. Until now.

Yesterday, the singer post a clip to her Instagram Story of herself singing along to what sounds like an unreleased track, which some fans think might be inspired by her recent separation from husband Iman Shumpert. Check out the clip below.

Whether this means the KTSE singer is actively recording again remains to be seen. It could just be a case of pulling old files out of the vault and enjoying some nostalgia for a different time.

Taylor, who debuted in 2008 at just 16 years old with “Google Me,” released her last full-length album — titled The Album — in 2020. Uproxx included the project on its Best R&B Albums of 2020 list, so if Taylor really is thinking about a comeback, she’ll almost certainly have plenty of support.