Here Are The Sol Blume Set Times For 2023

After being delayed due to flooding in Sacramento, the 2023 edition of Sol Blume kicks off this Saturday, August 19. Although a pair of performers won’t be able to make it, there are still plenty worth seeing, from headliners Teyana Taylor, Kehlani, Ella Mai, and Brent Faiyaz, to notable names down the lineup such as Isaiah Rashad, Joey Badass, Jessie Reyez, Pink Sweat$, Chloe, Coco Jones, Muni Long, and more. (Personally, I’m most excited about Bay Area rap fixtures such as LaRussell and P-Lo.) With alternating stages and plenty of 20-minute sets, it helps to be prepared; here are the set times so you can plan out your weekend.

On Saturday, the Blume stage starts with bLAck pARty at 12:45, Fana Hues at 1:25, Phony Ppl at 2:10, Rini at 3:00, LaRussell at 4:00, Amber Mark at 5:10, Sabrina Claudio at 6:30, Isaiah Rashad at 8:00, and Brent Faiyaz at 9:45.

The Bless stage opens with Myles Lloyd at 12:25, Tre Armani at 1:05, Alex Isley at 1:45, Mereba at 2:35, Kalan.FrFr at 3:30, P-Lo at 4:30, Mariah The Scientist at 5:50, Joey Badass at 7:10, and Ella Mai at 8:50.

On Sunday, Christian Kuria opens the Blume stage at 12:10, followed by Zae Frances (12:50), Durand Bernarr (1:30), Noodles (2:20), Zyah Belle (3:10), Muni Long (4:00), Thuy (5:10), Chloe (6:15), Jessie Reyez (7:35), and Kehlani (9:10).

Finally, the Bless stage starts at 12:00 with ♡♡♡, then proceeds with Samaria (12:30), Aria Ray (1:10), Marc E Bassy (1:55), Destin Conrad (2:45), Mahalia (3:35), Jacquees (4:35), Coco Jones (5:45), Pink Sweat$ (6:50), and Teyana Taylor (8:20).