The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes AZ — Do Or Die II AZ put out the original Do Or Die over 25 years ago, but nothing has dulled his rap skills since. If anything, they’ve gotten sharper, as he proves over the course of 13 all-new tracks featuring silver-tongued contemporaries like Conway, Dave East, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross. Unfortunately, Nas is nowhere to be found, making this follow-up more of a spiritual successor than a straight-up sequel.

Baby Keem — The Melodic Blue Kendrick Lamar’s little cousin’s long-awaited debut arrives after a months-long rollout that included a XXL Freshman selection, well-received singles featuring Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott, and a television debut on The Tonight Show. Common — A Beautiful Revolution Pt.2 After debuting lead single “When We Move” on The Tonight Show with bandleader Black Thought, Common announced the second installment of his EP series that started last year and includes a return to more Afrocentric fare alongside a who’s-who of music luminaries.

Gift Of Gab — Finding Inspiration Somehow When Bay Area icon Gift Of Gab (of the revered indie-rap duo Blackalicious) passed away earlier this year, he left behind a wealth of unreleased music that his label, Quannum, said they would slowly release in the future. The future is now, as the first collection of music from the venerated rap scholar — which he had nearly completed before his death — has arrived. Jazz Cartier — The Fleur Print Canadian rapper Jazz Cartier has been slowly but surely building his buzz outside of the Great White North, thanks in part to a string of strategic collaborations that have aimed more for well-connected cool than mainstream clout. The results speak for themselves on his second album, on which he links up with the likes of such well-regarded rap artistes as Buddy, Cousin Stizz, Kari Faux, and Kyle.

Singles/Videos A$AP Twelvyy — “The Mecha” For my money, Twelvyy has always been the most relatable, quietly impressive member of the ASAP Mob, showing off a deft mastery of old-school lyricism. That gift is highlighted here by a sample of “Impeach The President,” which never goes amiss in my book.

Cousin Stizz — “Say Dat” The Boston rapper hasn’t been around for a while but it appears he’s ready for a triumphant return, employing a stripped-down approach here to underline his magnetic personality and laid-back flow. Duke Deuce — “WTF” Crunk still ain’t dead — and never will be, if Memphis hellraiser Duke Deuce has anything to say about it. Here, he straight up employs his own catchphrase as the hook, which could pay off down the line the next time you instantly recognize him when that simple, inescapable question pops up on one of his inevitable big-name collabs.

Haviah Mighty — “Tesla” It’s a big week for Canadian releases, as Haviah Mighty joins Jazz Cartier in putting out some must-listen material. In this case, it’s the high-speed “Tesla,” which showcases Mighty’s turbocharged delivery and high-torque turns of phrase. Icewear Vezzo — “5 Milli” Rich Off Pints 2 is coming soon, but first, check out Icewear’s take on California classic “I Got 5 On It.” The Bay Area-Motor City connection remains strong.