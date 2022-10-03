(For You)r Consideration is a weekly column breaking down the rappers and singers doing it RIGHT on TikTok and the viral TikTok music trends and top songs taking over your FYP.

#ExplainingMyCameraRole

Creators successfully brought Instagram’s photo dump trend to TikTok with Future’s heartbreak anthem “Solo” as background noise. Using #ExplainingMyCamera, TikTokers are giving the FYP a peek into their lives through carefully curated photo swipes on the app. Populated with low-exposure photos of food, fits, and everything in between, the toxic king’s moody track from HNDRXX fits the vibe. Check out the trend here.

Sway Had The Answers

Ye has finally admitted that Sway Calloway actually did have the answers. In a recent interview with GMA, Kanye referenced his 2013 rant after the radio host asked him why he doesn’t push his namesake brand independently. His initial response to Sway’s assertion that Kanye should do his own thing? “You ain’t got the answers, man! You ain’t got the answers, Sway!” But now, after years in the industry and a soured deal with Gap, the rapper confesses: “You know what? I will go ahead and say that Sway had the answer.” TikTokers are running with this switch-up and merging the two soundbites to showcase when they’ve ignored sound advice, to realize they were steered in the right direction. The best of the trend? Teenagers now recognize the value of college after ignoring their parents and the hot girlies looking for a healing, disregarding the advice of their therapist.