(For You)r Consideration is a weekly column breaking down the rappers and singers doing it RIGHT on TikTok and the viral TikTok music trends and top songs taking over your FYP.
#ExplainingMyCameraRole
Creators successfully brought Instagram’s photo dump trend to TikTok with Future’s heartbreak anthem “Solo” as background noise. Using #ExplainingMyCamera, TikTokers are giving the FYP a peek into their lives through carefully curated photo swipes on the app. Populated with low-exposure photos of food, fits, and everything in between, the toxic king’s moody track from HNDRXX fits the vibe. Check out the trend here.
Sway Had The Answers
Ye has finally admitted that Sway Calloway actually did have the answers. In a recent interview with GMA, Kanye referenced his 2013 rant after the radio host asked him why he doesn’t push his namesake brand independently. His initial response to Sway’s assertion that Kanye should do his own thing? “You ain’t got the answers, man! You ain’t got the answers, Sway!” But now, after years in the industry and a soured deal with Gap, the rapper confesses: “You know what? I will go ahead and say that Sway had the answer.” TikTokers are running with this switch-up and merging the two soundbites to showcase when they’ve ignored sound advice, to realize they were steered in the right direction. The best of the trend? Teenagers now recognize the value of college after ignoring their parents and the hot girlies looking for a healing, disregarding the advice of their therapist.
@bupropionbaddiee
it really does work y’all!!!!! #therapy #mentalhealth #copingmechanism #copingskills #ye #sway #fyp
@imisraell
They was lowkey right. Oh yeah I don’t like to brag but congrats to me 👏🏾 #imisraell
2 Million Up
Peezy and his song “2 Million Up” have quietly dominated the FYP since July. The soulful track from the Detroit rapper has backed hair tutorials, skits, and workout videos. The record is similar to fellow viral hits like NLE Choppa’s “Shotta Flow” and King Von’s “Crazy Story,” with its vivid storytelling and addictive beat. Our favorite City Girl, JT, hopped on the trend, jokingly explaining why she went to jail in 2018. With just under 10k videos to the sound, there is potential for the track to continue to rise in popularity.
Some Cut
Singer-songwriter and all-around baddie Victoria Monet is leading a new dance trend to Trillville’s “Some Cut.” The choreography originates from a dance breakdown in one of her festival sets, and she later demoed the challenge step by step with her dancers on TikTok. This isn’t the first time the song has gained popularity on the FYP. In 2020, creators showed off their jaywalking skills to the 2000s classic. Catch the video below for Victoria’s original dance breakdown.
@saaycari
since the #somecutchallenge is trending 🤩 @Victoria Monét >>> #fyp #HausLabsFoundation #fypシ #somecut #trending #dance #victoriamonet