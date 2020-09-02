Tobi Lou Pays Homage To His Hometown In The Soothing ‘Pretty Much’ Video

Chicago’s Tobi Lou pays homage to his hometown in the oddly tranquil video for his new single, “Pretty Much.” Shot all in one day in Southern California, the Windy City native manages to throw a salute to his roots in the form of a video-in-a-video appearance from Chief Keef. While much of the video revolves around Tobi’s laid-back performance in a deserted poppy field, those shots are interspersed with an in-studio performance with Keef’s “I Don’t Like” video projected on the wall behind him while he raps on a stage.

“Pretty Much” is the first single from Tobi’s upcoming sophomore album, Parrish Blue, which is due this autumn and follows his recently-released EP, Lingo Starr. Parrish Blue appears on Uproxx’s Most Anticipated Albums Of Fall 2020 list after his debut album, Live On Ice, made waves last year, putting him in contention for a spot on XXL‘s coveted Freshman Class cover for 2020. While he didn’t quite make the cut, being included on the outlet’s shortlisted fan voting site undoubtedly raised his profile, as did appearances on Peter Cottontale’s recent album alongside Chance The Rapper, Kota The Friend’s Everything album on the song “Morocco,” and on the soundtrack to Netflix’s original film Beats. Although he stays out of the sort of controversies that granted Chief Keef notoriety, it won’t be long before Tobi Lou is just as well-known as his Second City compatriot.

Watch Tobi Lou’s “Pretty Much” video.