Toosii has been very active this year. The New York rapper dropped his mixtape Thank You For Believing just seven months after releasing his debut album, Poetic Pain. Less than two months later, he unleashed its deluxe reissue, with ten additional songs and guest appearances from Fivio Foreign and Hotboii. Now he returns with a new video for the track “What I’m On.”

The video captures Toosii lost in thought in what appears to be a hotel room. Throughout, he showcases his unwavering commitment to his longtime partner and begs that she never second-guess his love for him. Toosii’s faithful companion finally makes an appearance towards the end.

The track is the latest off Thank You For Believing to get the video treatment, others being “5’5,” “Spin Music,” “Red Die,” “What It Cost,” and “Shop.” Elsewhere this year, Toosii has been featured in XXL’s Freshman class, alongside names like Flo Milli, Coi Leray, Rubi Rose, DDG, Lakeyah, Morray, and more. He later delivered a cypher with fellow classmate Blxst as part of the publication’s rollout for the new Freshman class.

You can watch the video for “What I’m On” above.

Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation) is out now via South Coast Music Group/Capital Records. Get it here.